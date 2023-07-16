SBB varsity’s final year DVM students to do internship in China

DNA

ISLAMABAD, July 16: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand has sought applications from final year students of the Doctor in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree program for internship in China.

According to a update by the university, the DVM students of 2019 batch will avail a 9-week internship opportunity at China, starting September 2023.

The eligible students of DVM Final Professional (currently enrolled in the 10th Semester), can apply until July 31st for the internship, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

Accommodation and food facilities will be provided by the Chinese government while fair charges will be borne by the students.

The university encouraged its students to take advantage of the ‘incredible’ opportunity to gain international exposure.

The knowledge and exposure gained through this internship program will contribute to the personal and professional growth of the students, according to the university.