Saudia provides special in-flight experience for families and children

DNA

JEDDAH, OCT 20: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national flag carrier of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, believes in keeping families happy on board with a special in-flight experience for children. If the children are happy and satisfied, parents can also enjoy a relaxed time on flight.

Last year, SAUDIA revealed its brand-new in-flight entertainment system “Beyond” that is meant to transform SAUDIA’s onboard experience with over 5000 hours of HD content, including, but not limited to, Western and Eastern films and tv shows, as well as a library of E-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

Beyond also features the largest Islamic content in the skies. Passengers can be notified to the prayer times throughout the journey. A distinct Kid Mode allows younger passengers to enjoy a selection of their favorite cartoons, movies, and games.

In addition to entertainment, Beyond offers a range of other practical features, such as the ability to check the status of the flight while en route; a real-time view of the sky during take-off and landing from cameras. Passengers onboard can also enjoy shopping and browsing the latest products from the comfort of their seat.

SAUDIA was also granted Canadian publication Pax Magazine’s award for The Best Children Amenities, underlining its objective to provide the best flight experience to all passengers, regardless of age. SAUDIA won the prestigious accolade for the bag full of children’s entertainment items that the airline offers on all its international flights.

Lightweight, thoughtfully designed to be child-friendly, and made of safe, eco-friendly materials, the kit contains various items that children love while featuring a colorful cast of SAUDIA-themed cartoon characters. The on-flight goody bag is designed to entertain children during long flights and include coloring books, crayons, sleeping masks and volume-controlled earbuds.

The children’s amenity kit is one of the many products that SAUDIA offers to kids, in addition to kids’ meals, child-specific in-flight entertainment content, and play areas within the Alfursan lounges.