Saudi, Palestine ambassadors discuss emerging situation in Gaza
ISLAMABAD, OCT 16 /DNA/ – Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky of Saudi Arabia and Ambassador Ahmed Ameen of Palestine engaged in detailed discussions regarding the evolving situation in Gaza.
The two envoys deliberated on matters of mutual concern, seeking common ground and exploring potential avenues for peaceful resolution. The meeting emphasized commitment of both nations to regional stability and cooperation.
« Committee formed to probe issuance of fake passports (Previous News)
Related News
Saudi, Palestine ambassadors discuss emerging situation in Gaza
ISLAMABAD, OCT 16 /DNA/ – Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky of Saudi Arabia and AmbassadorRead More
Committee formed to probe issuance of fake passports
ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (DNA): The Interior Ministry has constituted ahigh-level five-member committee to probe theRead More
Comments are Closed