Monday, October 16, 2023
Saudi, Palestine ambassadors discuss emerging situation in Gaza

| October 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD, OCT 16 /DNA/ – Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky of Saudi Arabia and Ambassador Ahmed Ameen of Palestine engaged in detailed discussions regarding the evolving situation in Gaza.

The two envoys deliberated on matters of mutual concern, seeking common ground and exploring potential avenues for peaceful resolution. The meeting emphasized commitment of both nations to regional stability and cooperation.

