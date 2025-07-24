Saudi Naval Chief Meets CJCSC in Rawalpindi to Discuss Regional Maritime Security

RAWALPINDI, JULY 24 : Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Royal Saudi Naval Forces called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the evolving regional security dynamics both within Middle East & South Asia with particular focus on maritime security.

CJCSC highlighted the historical brotherly relations between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan and emphasized mutual resolve for enhancing existing bilateral defence cooperation.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting.