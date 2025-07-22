Saudi Naval chief lauds Pak Navy commitment to maritime security

Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and regional stability through Regional Maritime Security Patrols

ISLAMABAD, JUL 22 /DNA/ – Chief of the Naval Staff, Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Chief of the Naval Staff, Royal Saudi Naval Forces was received by Admiral Naveed Ashraf and was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out naval contingent. The dignitary was also introduced to the Principal Staff Officers of Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security situation, and avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence, training, and security. Both dignitaries appreciated the successful conduct of PN-RSNF Exercise Naseem Al Bahr- XV that was held at North Arabian Sea this year.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and regional stability through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. Vice Admiral Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Ghuraybi appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s contributions and unwavering commitment to collaborative maritime security efforts in the region. He commended PN for the quality training being imparted to RSNF cadets at Pakistan Naval Academy and onboard PN Ships, acknowledging its profound impact on their professional development. Both leaders pledged to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship.

Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces enjoy a long-standing and brotherly relationship. The visit of Chief of the Naval Staff of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces will further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries.