Saudi minister shares ideal timings, days for Umrah

RIYADH, NOV 26 (DNA) — Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabi’ah described the current weather in Makkah as very pleasant and shared valuable advice to Umrah pilgrims. He shared specific timings and days that offer a less crowded and serene experience.

The minister said that the rush to perform Umrah is notably less on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Pilgrims planning their visit on these days may find a more relaxed and peaceful atmosphere. Dr. al-Rabi’ah recommended specific time slots for pilgrims.

The ideal hours for performing Umrah, according to the minister, are from 7:30 am to 10:30 am in the morning and 11:30 pm to 2:00 am at night.By adhering to the suggested timings, Umrah pilgrims can avoid the usual crowds and immerse themselves in the spiritual journey with a sense of calmness and joy, he stressed.

Dr. Tawfiq acknowledged that every Muslim, regardless of age or experience, desires to perform Umrah in a respectful and tranquil manner, free from the hustle and bustle that can sometimes accompany large gatherings. — DNA