Saudi, Malaysian defense ministers discuss cooperation, regional developments

RIYADH, SEP 27: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Sunday that he held a phone call with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Khaled Nordin to discuss bilateral ties and prospects for strengthening defense cooperation.

The two ministers also discussed recent developments and other issues of mutual interest, Prince Khalid said in a post on X.

The call comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to deepen defense ties with international partners amid heightened regional tensions.

Malaysia last week expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks by the Iran-backed militia and reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom’s security and sovereignty.