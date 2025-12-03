Saudi Land Forces Commander meets COAS Asim Munir at GHQ

Rawalpindi, DEC 3 /DNA/ – Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Saud Al-Johani, Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed. Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding and brotherly relations between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

COAS expressed satisfaction on robust defence collaboration between the two countries and emphasized upon the need for continued cooperation in training, capacity building, and intelligence sharing. Commander RSLF acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Army and appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in regional peace and stability.

Upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented with a Guard of Honour.