Saudi King Salman urges end to Palestinian attacks in Eidul Fitr message

RIYADH, APR 10: In a heartfelt Eidul Fitr message, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, extended warm congratulations to Saudi citizens, resident foreigners, and pilgrims.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he emphasized the significance of stopping attacks on the Palestinian people, urging for prayers for their relief from suffering.

Minister of Information Salman Al-Dosari relayed King Salman’s Eidul Fitr speech. In his address, King Salman expressed gratitude to Allah for the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying for acceptance of fasting and good deeds.

Acknowledging the importance of mutual respect, compassion, love, and tolerance, King Salman highlighted the opportunity provided by Eidul Fitr to celebrate the end of Ramadan. He thanked Allah for the chance to serve millions of pilgrims in the Haram and facilitate their comfort and rituals.

On this year’s Eidul Fitr, King Salman urged efforts to halt attacks on the Palestinian people, calling for prayers for an end to their suffering and the provision of relief corridors for them to live a peaceful life.

Concluding his address, King Salman prayed to Allah Almighty for the continued security and stability of the kingdom, invoking His grace and generosity.