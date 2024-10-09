Saudi investment delegation arrives in Pakistan for three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, OCT 9: /DNA/ – A high-profile Saudi investment delegation, led by Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, has arrived in Pakistan for a three-day visit.

The delegation was warmly received at Noor Khan Airbase by Federal Ministers Dr. Musadik Malik, Jam Kamal Khan, and Abdul Aleem Khan.

The delegation includes officials and companies from sectors such as energy, mining, minerals, agriculture, business, tourism, and industry.

Business-to-business meetings with Pakistani companies are scheduled, and several agreements are expected to be signed.

Dr. Musadik Malik welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the importance of their visit for strengthening Pakistan-Saudi trade relations and highlighting the long-term economic benefits for Pakistan.