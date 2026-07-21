Saudi govt starts multiple umra visa

DNA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has launched a multiple-entry Umrah visa with one-year validity from the date of issuance, through which pilgrims will be able to enter the kingdom multiple times, with a cumulative stay of up to 90 days each year, state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

As per the conditions of the visa, each visit would require the purchase of a service package from an approved provider on the Nusuk platform — a digital platform that lists several Umrah packages for various economic tiers.

The report added that the packages’ durations should not exceed the “remaining days available on the visa”.

“Entry is also contingent on issuing an Umrah permit via the Nusuk application prior to arrival,” the report added.

It further detailed that the visa would be deactivated after each departure and reactivated upon meeting regulatory requirements for the next visit.

However, the report said, the visa cannot be availed during the Haj season, from the first of Ziqad to the 13th of Zilhaj.

The SPA reported that the Haj ministry “affirmed that the visa enhances flexibility in planning visits and supports the integration of digital and operational services throughout the pilgrim’s journey”.

Nearly 43 million pilgrims performed Umrah in 2025, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics.