Saudi Foreign Ministry urges India, Pakistan to resolve dispute through diplomacy

RIYADH, APR 30: The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and seek diplomatic means to resolve any disputes.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its concern regarding the escalating tension between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the ministry said in a statement on X.

It urged both countries to “reduce tensions and resolve disputes through diplomatic means.”

The Saudi statement comes as tensions between the neighboring countries escalated after 26 people were killed in an attack near the resort town of Pahalgam in India-controlled Kashmir.

Pakistan said it has “credible intelligence” India intends to launch military action. India claims it has identified the three attackers involved in the Kashmir attack, including two Pakistani nationals.