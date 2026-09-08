Saudi foreign minister warns Houthis of consequences they cannot handle

RIYADH, SEP 8: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Tuesday the Kingdom would not hesitate to defend itself against any attacks, stressing that it would use all available means to protect its interests while keeping the door open to diplomatic solutions in dealing with the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia “will not hesitate to support what serves the interests of Yemen and the region,” emphasizing that the Kingdom would use all available means to protect its interests and defend itself against attacks.

Speaking about the Houthi escalation, the Saudi foreign minister warned that the militia had embarked on a course of action whose consequences it will not be able to handle, arguing that it was attempting to export its internal problems in Yemen to Saudi Arabia.

He added that the Houthis resort to violence whenever they find themselves in a difficult position, saying the militia insists on imposing further suffering on the Yemeni people rather than engaging responsibly in the political process.

Nevertheless, Prince Faisal stressed that the path to diplomacy in dealing with the Houthis remained open, reaffirming that political solutions were still possible.

He said Yemen’s internationally recognized government had provided an opportunity for responsible negotiations with the Houthis, but that the militia preferred to prioritize its own narrow interests over those of Yemen and its people.