Saudi Foreign Minister receives warm welcome in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, APR 15 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud was accorded a warm red carpet welcome upon arrival in Islamabad today.

🔷 He was received by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the tarmac reflecting the closeness and brotherhood of the two countries.

🔷 The Saudi Foreign Minister was presented bouquets by children upon arrival and he inspected the static guard as the military band played.

🔷 Pakistan and KSA have long standing fraternal relations marked by religio-cultural affinities.

🔷 The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman and HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the highest esteem.

🔷 This visit will lend a positive impetus to transforming bilateral cooperation into an enduring and mutually rewarding economic partnership.