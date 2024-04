Saudi Foreign Minister receives warm welcome in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, APR 15 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud was accorded a warm red carpet welcome upon arrival in Islamabad today.

šŸ”· He was received by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the tarmac reflecting the closeness and brotherhood of the two countries.

šŸ”· The Saudi Foreign Minister was presented bouquets by children upon arrival and he inspected the static guard as the military band played.

šŸ”· Pakistan and KSA have long standing fraternal relations marked by religio-cultural affinities.

šŸ”· The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman and HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the highest esteem.

šŸ”· This visit will lend a positive impetus to transforming bilateral cooperation into an enduring and mutually rewarding economic partnership.