Saudi Foreign Minister receives warm welcome in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, APR 15 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud was accorded a warm red carpet welcome upon arrival in Islamabad today.
🔷 He was received by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the tarmac reflecting the closeness and brotherhood of the two countries.
🔷 The Saudi Foreign Minister was presented bouquets by children upon arrival and he inspected the static guard as the military band played.
🔷 Pakistan and KSA have long standing fraternal relations marked by religio-cultural affinities.
🔷 The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman and HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the highest esteem.
🔷 This visit will lend a positive impetus to transforming bilateral cooperation into an enduring and mutually rewarding economic partnership.
Related News
Punjab: Marching towards a welfare society
The provision of credible social protection, quality education, universal healthcare and enabling environment for economicRead More
Industry in middle of deep economic crisis
ISLAMABAD, APR 15 (DNA) — The Ferozepur Road Industrial Association (FRIA) senior vice chairman has said thatRead More
Comments are Closed