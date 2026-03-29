Saudi Foreign Minister meets Prime Minister Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, MAR 29: /DNA/ – Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Sunday, where both sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to official sources, the meeting focused on expanding collaboration in trade, investment, energy, and defense. The Saudi Foreign Minister reaffirmed Riyadh’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Pakistan and expressed interest in increasing investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Saudi delegation and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its long-standing ties with the Kingdom. He appreciated Saudi Arabia’s continued support and emphasized the importance of economic cooperation for regional stability.