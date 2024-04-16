Saudi FM meets COAS Gen. Asim Munir at GHQ

Rawalpindi, 16 APR /DNA/ – Prince Faisal bin Furhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs KSA, accompanied by a delegation, met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) today.

Discussions centered on mutual interests and policies to further bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The esteemed visitor underscored the enduring and strategic nature of the relationship between the two nations, emphasizing on exploring multiple avenues for continued reinforcement of bilateral ties.

In response, COAS conveyed appreciation for the delegation’s visit, affirming traditional bond of fraternity between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He underscored the reverence and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for their Saudi brethren. COAS reiterated full support for the delegation and conveyed his best wishes for mutually beneficial outcomes from the interaction for both states.