Saudi FM discusses regional, international developments with China’s VP in Beijing

BEIJING, JUN 30: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Tuesday with China’s Vice President Han Zheng during his official visit to China, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The two sides, the ministry added, discussed the latest regional and international developments and exchanged views on these matters.

They also reviewed bilateral ties between both countries and ways to develop cooperation between them.

Prince Faisal hailed the unprecedented development in strategic relations with China, according to Al Arabiya. The top Saudi diplomat also underscored the importance of the mutual trust and the shared vision between Riyadh and Beijing.

The Saudi foreign ministry earlier said that Prince Faisal “will hold a number of meetings with senior Chinese government officials to discuss bilateral relations and various regional and international issues of mutual interest.”