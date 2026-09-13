Saudi Firm Joins LQ, HRL to boost Pakistan Football

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan football has received a major international boost as three-time PSL champions Lahore Qalandars and HRL Group have entered into a landmark partnership with Saudi investment company The Real Advice (TRA) to develop professional football in Pakistan.

The partnership will bring Saudi investment, expertise and international football links to Pakistan while keeping ownership and control of football programmes in Pakistani hands. It will support the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in developing football from grassroots to professional level and, subject to the federation’s approval, assist in establishing the proposed professional National League.

The initiative will include open trials across Pakistan, specialised coaching, a dedicated football training centre, women’s football, youth development and community programmes. It will also create pathways for Pakistani players and coaches to Saudi Arabia through training camps, academy exchanges, club partnerships and friendly matches, while connecting Pakistan football with opportunities linked to the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and FIFA World Cup 2034, both to be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The partners will also explore links with Saudi and Gulf-based sponsors and television networks to increase investment, visibility and opportunities for Pakistani football. The agreement builds on a February 2026 understanding between the PFF and Lahore Qalandars to introduce the Qalandars’ successful Player Development Programme to football through open talent trials.

Lahore Qalandars owner and CEO Atif Rana said the same open-trial model that helped discover leading cricketers would be used to identify football talent across Pakistan.

HRL Group Vice Chairman Jehanzaib Zahid said Pakistan had immense football talent and passion but needed greater investment and an organised system. TRA Chairman Muhammad Amir Khan said Saudi Arabia had demonstrated what vision and investment could achieve in football in a short period. He described Pakistan as a brotherly country with a strong football following and highlighted the large Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia.

The partners stressed that the PFF will retain sole authority over football in Pakistan, with all programmes subject to its approval and FIFA and AFC regulations. The PFF alone will decide which clubs participate in any National League. The first initiative—open trials in collaboration with the PFF—is expected to begin in the coming weeks, followed by announcements on training camps, club partnerships and international matches.