Saudi envoy presents FII Invitation from Crown Prince to PM

ISLAMABAD, AUG 9 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, at the Prime Minister’s House.

The Saudi ambassador presented to the Prime Minister an invitation personally signed by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, inviting him to participate in the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum to be held in Riyadh from 27–30 October 2025.

Accepting the invitation to attend the conference, the Prime Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for extending the invitation.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.