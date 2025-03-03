Saudi envoy, Ishaq Dar pledge to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, MAR 3 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today. Both expressed their commitment to further strengthen the existing deep-rooted ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade & investment. The Ambassador conveyed Ramadan greetings for DPM and people of Pakistan. DPM reciprocated the same for the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.