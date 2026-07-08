Saudi envoy calls on DPM/FM Dar, discusses latest regional developments
ISLAMABAD, Jul 8: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy on Wednesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the latest regional developments following the signing of the Islamabad MoU and emphasized advancing collective efforts aimed at facilitating dialogue and diplomacy.
The ambassador conveyed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued efforts for regional peace and security, including through R-4 and Pakistan’s leading role in mediating the Islamabad MoU.
They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in all areas of mutual interest.
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