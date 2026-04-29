Saudi Envoy Calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, APR 29 /DNA/ – Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, today called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50.
Discussions centered on recent regional developments.
DPM/FM emphasized the importance of dialogue and engagement between parties for peace and stability in the region. He expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support and appreciation of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in this regard.
Both sides underscored the enduring and fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
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