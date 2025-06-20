Saudi envoy calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 (DNA): Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr Justice Yahya Afridi, Friday, at the Supreme Court premises here.

The Chief Justice warmly welcomed the ambassador and expressed appreciation for the longstanding, historic, and fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared faith and mutual respect.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of justice. Emphasis was laid on expanding judicial collaboration under the framework of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which includes modernization and reform of the Kingdom’s judicial system.

It was noted that Pakistan holds Saudi Arabia in high esteem and values the opportunity to learn from each other’s judicial systems and experiences. Both sides agreed that meaningful collaboration through exchange programs and partnerships between judicial academies can significantly enhance capacity building and promote shared learning. Joint training initiatives were also discussed to equip judicial officers and legal professionals with modern tools and comparative legal perspectives.

The discussion further covered areas such as the modernization of judicial processes, establishment of specialized commercial and labour courts, collaborative research in Islamic jurisprudence, and comparative legal studies focusing on interfaith dialogue. The possibility of jurisprudential dialogue on thematic legal areas, regional judicial engagement, and hosting a Regional Judicial Conference also featured prominently.

The Chief Justice reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering closer institutional linkages with the Saudi judiciary and underscored the importance of shared legal values in promoting regional stability, justice, and the rule of law.