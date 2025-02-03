Saudi Development Fund CEO meets PM Shehbaz in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 /DNA/ – A delegation of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) led by Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad, CEO of SFD call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on 3 February, 2025.
Related News
Iranian embassy condemns terror attacks in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in PakistanRead More
Safe City Islamabad issues over 900 e-challans in January
ISLAMABAD, FEB 03 (DNA) — Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), through the Safe City e-challan system, haveRead More
Comments are Closed