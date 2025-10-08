Saudi delegation explores new investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP/DNA):A high-level Saudi trade delegation, led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud, attended the Saudi–Pakistan Joint Business Council meeting here on Wednesday.

The session focused on expanding bilateral trade, investment, and business partnerships across key economic sectors under the Saudi Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s investment-led growth framework, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was organized under the Saudi–Pakistan Joint Business Council with the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Ministry of Commerce. The Saudi delegation included senior business representatives from minerals, energy, agriculture, livestock, construction, infrastructure, tourism, and real estate sectors. Leading Pakistani business figures and private enterprises also took part, highlighting mutual interest in enhancing economic ties between the two countries.

Pakistani ministers and senior officials briefed the delegation on the country’s investment policies and reforms designed to attract foreign investors. They shared details of opportunities in SIFC’s priority sectors and emphasized the government’s efforts to ensure transparent and predictable business regulations.

The Joint Business Council serves as a formal platform to encourage private-sector cooperation, joint ventures, and cross-sector partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. It aims to promote consistent business engagement and long-term economic linkages.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud acknowledged Pakistan’s reform efforts to create an investor-friendly environment. He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan, noting that the country holds strong potential in energy, minerals, agriculture, technology, tourism, and real estate sectors.

As part of the visit, the SIFC and the Ministry of Commerce arranged a detailed briefing for the Saudi delegation. The session outlined Pakistan’s investment facilitation framework, regulatory improvements, and available opportunities in key sectors aligned with both nations’ development priorities.

The delegation will also visit Karachi and Lahore, where meetings with provincial governments and major business groups are scheduled. These engagements aim to identify joint ventures and public–private partnership projects in various fields, expanding investment connections at both regional and national levels.

The visit marks a key step in aligning Pakistan’s investment agenda with Saudi Vision 2030. It underscores the shared objective of strengthening regional connectivity and promoting sustainable economic growth.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to transform longstanding bilateral relations into a forward-looking economic partnership, led by private-sector collaboration and new trade opportunities. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to build a stable and mutually beneficial economic framework for the future.