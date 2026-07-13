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Saudi defense ministry says dealt with ballistic missiles launched by Houthis

| July 13, 2026
Saudi defense ministry says dealt with ballistic missiles launched by Houthis

RIYADH, JUL 13: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday its air defenses dealt with ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis toward the Kingdom’s southern region.

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