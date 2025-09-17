Saudi Crown Prince Receives Pakistani PM in Riyadh

DNA

RIYADH, SEPT 17: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The prime minister arrived in Riyadh earlier in the day for a state visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, Sharif was warmly received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on strengthening the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The relationship between the two nations has always been marked by mutual trust, respect, and support, with Riyadh consistently extending assistance to Islamabad in times of need.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and defense, reflecting the excellent bilateral relations that continue to serve as a cornerstone of regional stability.