Monday, November 4, 2024
Main Menu

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates the President of Micronesia on Independence Day

| November 4, 2024
Saudi Crown Prince

Riyadh, Nov 4 (SPA/APP): Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Federated States of Micronesia President Wesley Simina, on his country’s Independence Day.

Saudi the Crown Prince wished Simina continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Micronesia steady progress and prosperity.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Saudi Crown Prince

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates the President of Micronesia on Independence Day

Riyadh, Nov 4 (SPA/APP): Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown PrinceRead More

Turkish inflation

Turkish inflation inches down to 48.6% in October: official

                Istanbul, Nov 4 (AFP/APP): Turkey’s annual inflation rate fell less than expected to 48.6Read More

Comments are Closed