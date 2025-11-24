Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, NOV 24 /DNA/ – General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, today.

While conveying his warm wishes to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his steadfast resolve to further strengthening of the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all domains, including defence, security and economic cooperation.

The Prime Minister welcomed General Al-Ruwaili and conveyed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for the unwavering support and solidarity extended by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at all times. He underlined that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was rooted in shared faith, common values, and mutual trust.

Recalling his highly successful visits to Riyadh in the last two months, during which the historic Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) was signed between the two sides, the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further deepening of bilateral defence collaboration, including joint training, exercises, and exchange of expertise.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the shared resolve of both countries to combat terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, and to promote peace and stability in the region.

General Al-Ruwaili conveyed the warm greetings of the Saudi leadership to the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan. He reiterated the Kingdom’s strong desire to elevate the existing excellent defence and strategic partnership with Pakistan to new heights.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials from both sides.