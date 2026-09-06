Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat discusses recent developments with Iranian, Pakistani FMs

RIYADH, SEP 6: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed recent developments with his Iranian and Pakistani counterparts in separate phone calls, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Prince Faisal and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “reviewed the latest regional developments and the efforts being made to maintain security and stability of the region,” the ministry said in one of its statements.

Separately, Prince Faisal received a phone call from his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

In addition to discussing brotherly ties between both countries, the ministers “discussed the latest regional developments in light of the ongoing crisis,” the ministry’s statement read.

Prince Faisal and Dar “discussed efforts to contain the crisis and advance peaceful solutions through dialogue and negotiation, in a manner that contributes to de-escalating tensions and safeguarding the region’s security and stability.”