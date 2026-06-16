Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air wins approval to operate US flights

RIYADH, JUN 16: Saudi Arabia’s new airline Riyadh Air won the right to operate flights to and from the United States, the US Transportation Department said in an order Tuesday.

The airline launched its first London flight on its new Boeing fleet last week.

Launched in 2023, Riyadh Air is Saudi Arabia’s second national airline after Saudia and is owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund.

USDOT said “the grant of this authority is consistent with the public interest.”