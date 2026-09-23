Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, SEP 23 /DNA/ – The 96th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was celebrated with a dignified ceremony at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, underscoring the enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Charge d’Affaires of the Saudi Embassy, Naif bin Mlafakh, jointly cut a celebratory cake to mark the occasion, symbolizing the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations.

The event was attended by diplomats, parliamentarians, and dignitaries, who praised the longstanding partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh. The Saudi National Day commemorates the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz Al Saud in 1932.