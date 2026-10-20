Saudi Arabia welcomes UN Security Council condemnation of Houthi attacks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday welcomed a UN Security Council statement condemning Houthi attacks on the Kingdom’s civilian infrastructure and threats to Red Sea shipping, while calling for international cooperation to prevent the Iran-backed militia from obtaining weapons and other forms of support.

The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman in Riyadh, welcomed the presidential statement issued by Security Council members condemning Houthi attacks on civilian facilities, airports and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, as well as continuing threats to maritime navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The statement also emphasized the importance of fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and subsequent resolutions, and called for practical cooperation to prevent the Houthis from acquiring weapons and other forms of assistance, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Cabinet’s remarks come amid an escalation in Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, prompting intensified military operations by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

During the Cabinet meeting, ministers also reviewed regional and international developments and Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts to promote stability through consultations with regional and international partners.

Media Minister Salman al-Dossary said the Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s efforts to limit the impact of conflicts and regional tensions on global energy security, international trade, supply chains and maritime navigation.

The Cabinet stressed that protecting these sectors was a shared international responsibility requiring cooperation to prevent risks to the global economy.