Saudi Arabia, UAE to observe first fast tomorrow as Ramadan moon sighted

RIYADH: The authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Friday announced sighting the crescent of the new lunar month marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday evening, the holy month of Ramadan, will begin on March 1 (Saturday), the Saudi Supreme Court announced.

Saudi Arabia is usually the first country to see the moon for Islamic months, which is followed by other Arab, Middle Eastern and Western countries and some parts of India.

The Muslim world welcomes Ramadan with religious zeal and fervour. Over a billion believers will fast during the month to practice patience and self-control while also promoting charity and welfare.

The Islamic months last 29 or 30 days and the beginning or end of a month depends on the appearance of crescent, so Ramadan is not set on any specific day annually.

The month of Ramadan is the ninth of the 12 months of the Islamic calendar. Despite having as many months as the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is nearly 10 days shorter due to being based on the lunar orbit.

This is why Ramadan falls at a different time every year according to the Gregorian calendar.