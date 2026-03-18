Saudi Arabia, UAE to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Friday

RIYADH, MAR 18: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced that the first day of Eid ul Fitr will fall on March 20 (Friday) after the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the kingdom.

According to Gulf News, the moon-sighting committee convened after Maghrib prayers and verified that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the kingdom.



An official statement from the Royal Court confirmed that Thursday will be the last day of the fasting month and Friday will be celebrated as Eid ul Ftir across the kingdom.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.