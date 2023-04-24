Saudi Arabia, UAE inform IMF on financing to Pakistan: Finance Minister

–Says all conditions for staff-level agreement with IMF met

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (NNI): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue

Senator Ishaq Dar has said that the Saudi Arabia and the United Arab

Emirates (UAE) have intimated to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

on financing to Pakistan.

The minister said Saudi Arabia had conveyed to the IMF $2 billion

financing to Pakistan while the UAE had confirmed support of $1 billion.

This was the Government of Pakistan had met all the conditionalities of

the IMF for the revival of the loan agreement, he added.

The Finance Minister has said that all preconditions for an Staff Level

Agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the IMF have now been implemented.

The Finance Minister has expressed the hope that the International

Monetary Fund will finalize the staff-level agreement with Pakistan soon

and present it to the IMF executive board for approval.

Last week, the Pakistan government shared a financing plan for another

Rs3 billion with the IMF, as reportedly, there is a possibility of

receiving funds from commercial banks, including World Bank and the

Asian Infrastructure Bank.

Pakistan’s finance minister had earlier held a virtual meeting with

Martin Raiser, South Asia Vice President of the World Bank.

The meeting was part of the World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings 2023 held in

Washington, said a Finance Ministry news release.

The minister informed the WB vice president about the completion of

World Bank-supported reforms, especially those supported under the

Resilient Institutions Strengthening Programme-II (RISE), under which

major reforms like harmonization of GST had been completed.

He thanked the World Bank team for supporting Pakistan on flood

rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Raiser appreciated Pakistan’s efforts

on ensuring expeditious processing of all flood related projects.

He thanked the Pakistani side on completing reforms under the RISE

programme which would contribute to ensure macroeconomic stability in

the country.