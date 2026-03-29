Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan FMs meeting underway to ease Mideast tensions

ISLAMABAD, MAR 29: – The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt gathered today in Islamabad for a family photo at the opening of the Quadrilateral Consultations, signaling a renewed push for regional cooperation and economic coordination among key Muslim-majority nations.

A two-day quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan is currently underway in Islamabad to deliberate upon a variety of issues, including efforts to reduce the ongoing tensions in the region amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Islamabad has emerged as a key facilitator between Iran and the United States as their war drags on, serving as an intermediary for messages between the two sides.

The meeting comes amid efforts to open a window for diplomacy to end over a month-long war between the US, Israel, and Iran, which began on February 28 and has affected the broader Middle East.

In this regard, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in Islamabad a day earlier on an official visit.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has also arrived in Islamabad.

Two days earlier, DPM Dar confirmed that indirect talks between the United States and Iran were underway through messages being relayed by Pakistan, with Turkiye and Egypt also helping in the effort.

These efforts included direct contact between Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump on Sunday, confirmed by the White House.

Subsequently, Pakistan delivered a US proposal to Iran, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Wednesday. The source did not reveal details of the proposal or confirm if it was the 15-point US framework reported by media outlets.

However, Iran rejected the US proposal, insisting it will end the ongoing “imposed war” on its own terms and timeline, a senior political-security official told Press TV.

Iran outlined five conditions for ending the war: a complete halt to “aggression and assassinations”; mechanisms to prevent the war from being reimposed; guaranteed payment of reparations; resolution across all fronts and resistance groups; and international recognition of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.

As part of preparations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had a detailed telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier today (Saturday), lasting over one hour.

The call was the PM’s second conversation with Pezeshkian in five days, both of which focused on de-escalation and dialogue.

“I reiterated Pakistan´s strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks on Iran, including recent strikes on civilian infrastructure, and conveyed Pakistan´s solidarity with the brave people of Iran,” he wrote on X.

PM said he also expressed his condolences on the tragic loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and displaced.

“I apprised him of Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic outreach — engaging the United States and brotherly Gulf and Islamic countries — to facilitate dialogue and de-escalation.”

The PM Office said separately that Pezeshkian “stressed the need to build trust in order to facilitate talks and mediation”.

Egyptian, Turkish FMs meet DPM Dar

Meanwhile, the deputy prime minister held separate meetings with his Egyptian and Turkish counterparts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the upcoming two-day quadrilateral meeting in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on the Middle East tension as well as strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the deputy PM warmly welcomed the Egyptian foreign minister and reaffirmed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding and brotherly relations with Egypt.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East. They underscored the need for restraint, de-escalation, and the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and strongly condemned the continued aggression by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

He appreciated Egypt’s role in facilitating humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, including support extended to Pakistan’s relief efforts.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Egypt to further strengthen their close and brotherly relations and to deepen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

In a meeting with FM Fidan, the two sides exchanged views on recent regional developments, including the evolving situation in Iran, and emphasised the importance of dialogue and sustained diplomatic engagement to promote peace and stability.

DPM Dar and FM Fidan also reaffirmed their unwavering support for each other’s core national interests, agreed to maintain close coordination, and to continue working together to deepen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The deputy prime minister expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Türkiye across all sectors of mutual interest.

‘Dialogue and diplomacy’

Separately, DPM Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.



The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments.

The deputy premier emphasised the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace.

He also underscored the importance of an end to all attacks and hostilities.

Dar said that Pakistan remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at restoring regional peace and stability.