Saudi Arabia to host conference on Yemen’s Southern cause

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced it will host a comprehensive conference on Yemen’s southern issue, following a request from His Excellency Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, aimed at uniting all southern factions on a single platform to seek just and lasting solutions.

The decision to convene the conference comes in response to Dr. Al-Alimi’s appeal to Riyadh for a platform where all southern factions can discuss the southern cause. The initiative seeks to foster dialogue and develop a framework for peaceful resolution within Yemen’s broader political process.

A statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dated December 30, 2025, highlighted that the southern cause has both historical and social dimensions, and that the only viable path to resolution is through dialogue within a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

Objectives

Saudi Arabia urged all southern factions to actively participate in the conference to craft a comprehensive vision for the southern cause. The aim is to develop solutions that address the legitimate aspirations of the southern people while ensuring sustainable peace and stability in Yemen.

The Kingdom emphasized that the conference aligns with the strong bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and reflects their shared interests in promoting security, stability, and political resolution under the current circumstances.

Background

The southern issue in Yemen is rooted in historical and social complexities. Previous attempts to resolve tensions have emphasized dialogue, political inclusivity, and adherence to Yemen’s unity, with the ultimate goal of delivering justice and stability to the southern regions.

Saudi Arabia’s support for convening this conference underscores its ongoing role as a mediator and partner in facilitating Yemen’s path toward peace.