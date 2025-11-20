Saudi Arabia secures advanced access to cutting-edge US AI technology

DNA

The US and Saudi Arabia have mutually agreed on a combined strategic partnership deal, aiming to improve the future of the Kingdom as a significant global player in artificial intelligence.

The prime motive behind the new development endorsed by Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and US President Donald Trump is to open the way for American technology companies and investors to play a crucial role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s AI future in a novel way.

The White House agreed to a collaborative partnership that grants the Kingdom access to the pioneering American AI technology.

The new deal worked on three core pillars: enhancing the availability of advanced GPUs in Saudi Arabia, increasing AI infrastructure, and intensifying joint intervention through dissemination of knowledge between US and Saudi institutions.

These initiatives will be combined to drive the Kingdom into the intelligence era and establish it as a significant global hub for artificial intelligence.

The impact is a part of a comprehensive series of agreements signed between Riyadh and Washington to cooperate in energy, advanced technology, and supply-chain security.

The new deal is a part of a broader package that incorporates a commitment from Saudi Arabia to expand coordination in diversification and securing mineral supply chains.

Nonetheless, the AI agreement will serve as a strategic partnership in achieving the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global AI and data hub while bolstering U.S. national security and strengthening resilience across sectors central to both economies.