Saudi Arabia reaffirms support for Gulf States

JEDDAH, MAY 12: Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, chaired the Cabinet session held Tuesday in Jeddah.

The Crown Prince briefed the Cabinet on the contents of the two messages he received from President Mohamed Cheikh El Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan.

Addressing regional developments, the Cabinet emphasized its condemnation of the treacherous attacks on the territories and territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait, and reaffirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s support for the Gulf states and the measures they are taking to protect their security and stability.

In a statement to the SPA following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet discussed the latest developments in strengthening cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and various countries and international organizations.

It commended the outcomes of the third meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council, noting that it reflected a shared interest in consolidating bilateral relations and propelling them toward broader horizons in all fields to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

The Cabinet considered the selection of Riyadh to host a United Nations digital government center as confirmation of the Kingdom’s leadership and its regional and global role in supporting multilateral international action, enabling innovation, and adopting artificial intelligence technologies to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital future.

It also reviewed the quarterly report on the state’s general budget performance for fiscal year 2026, noting indicators that reflect a firm commitment to enhancing spending on national priorities, including health, education, social development, and infrastructure projects in water and energy, as part of ongoing efforts to develop and improve services provided to citizens.

The Cabinet praised the growing developmental momentum in the industrial and mining sectors throughout 2025, highlighting achievements in consolidating local capabilities, attracting quality investments, and enhancing self-sufficiency in targeted sectors to diversify the production base and boost the global competitiveness of national exports.