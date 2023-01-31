Saudi Arabia launches 96-hour free transit visa

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Saudi Arabian Airlines, the Kingdom’s national flag carrier, has announced the launch of a new service that provides guests with even easier access to the Kingdom through a digital integration system that links transit visas with flight tickets.

The “Your Ticket Your Visa” service will allow guests to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, during which they can travel around the Kingdom and perform Umrah. The first-of-its-kind service has been introduced in collaboration with the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Pilgrims Service Program, and Saudi Tourism Authority, and covers all international airports in Saudi Arabia, Arab News reported.

The digital integration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitates the issuing of the transit visa and links it to the flight ticket within three minutes.

Captain Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, said: “The launch of this innovative and seamless stopover visa is the first-of-its-kind in the aviation industry and a significant milestone in our digital transformation program. It is a testament to Saudia’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s strategic goal of reaching 100 million visits by 2030 and we are confident it will positively impact the growing number of transit passengers while enhancing our position as a hub that connects east and west. The new service will also encourage passengers to perform Umrah, visit key destinations and attend events and Saudi seasons.”

The launch of the service comes in line with Saudia’s commitment to promoting King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and strengthening its role in the region by configuring the airline’s flights coming from the east and departing to the west. It will facilitate travel procedures by collaborating with the Jeddah Airports Company, and coordinating with the Saudi Tourism Authority to provide incentive packages for those wishing to benefit from the “Your Ticket Your Visa” service.