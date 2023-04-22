Saudi Arabia, Iran foreign ministers exchange Eid al-Fitr blessings- Al Arabiya

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian have exchanged Eid al-Fitr blessings.

During a phone call, Prince Faisal also discussed with Abdollahian several issues of mutual concern, as well as the next steps following the recent agreement.

In a deal brokered by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations in March.

The Kingdom and other Gulf countries, including the UAE, severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by supporters of the Iranian regime on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

Under the new deal, the two countries have committed to reopening their embassies and missions in June and implementing security and economic cooperation agreements signed over 20 years ago.