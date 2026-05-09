Saudi Arabia expresses support for Bahrain over security measures

RIYADH, MAY 9: Saudi Arabia on Saturday expressed its support for measures taken by Bahrain to safeguard its security and stability, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The foreign ministry expresses the full support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the measures that the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain has taken in the face of activities observed that aim at destabilizing the security and stability of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

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The statement further praised the “efficiency of the security institutions” of Bahrain, its “vigilance” at uncovering and pursuing activities that it said pose a threat to the national security of Bahrain.

Earlier that day, Bahrain’s interior ministry stated that it had arrested 41 people with connections to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Since the Israeli-US war on Iran starting on February 28, civilian infrastructure in Gulf States has repeatedly become the target of indiscriminate Iranian missile and drone attacks. In addition, Gulf states have dismantled local networks with connections to the IRGC aiming at destabilizing the country they are operating in.

Neighboring Qatar on March 4 announced it had dismantled two spy cells with connections to the IRGC.