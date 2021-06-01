Saudi Arabia exerts all efforts to alleviate suffering of Yemeni people

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has vowed to exert all efforts to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people and to end crisis to achieve security and stability in the country and region.

Al-Bilad newspaper said in its editorial that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues its efforts to achieve the political solution that will end the Yemeni crisis.

The newspaper further said, the government of Saudi Arabia is keen on achieving it through continuous support for the UN efforts.

It said, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also continues its humanitarian work through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen.