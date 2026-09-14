Saudi Arabia discovered 110 mln tons of rare earths and uranium in Medina: ABS

RIYADH, SEP 14: Saudi Arabia has discovered 110 million tons of raw materials containing uranium concentrations in Medina, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday.

Speaking at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom is working to invest its diverse energy and mineral resources.

He added that diversifying these energy resources has become essential to supporting economic growth and supply security.

Meanwhile, ABS said that Saudi Arabia had solidified its position as an active partner in energy markets.

As for its civil nuclear program and the recent landmark deal struck with the US, Prince Abdulaziz said the agreement was subject to the 123 Agreement, “special voluntary safeguard arrangements,” and IAEA oversight.

He also pushed back on critics and concerns over Saudi Arabia possessing a nuclear program.

The Kingdom does not seek to develop a nuclear program in isolation from the international community, “nor through activities conducted in secrecy or facilities concealed deep within mountains,” he said, in an apparent reference to the decadeslong underground Iranian nuclear program.

“The Kingdom follows a clear approach founded on transparency, openness and international cooperation,” he said.