Saudi Arabia condemns opening of Colombian embassy in Jerusalem

RIYADH, OCT 14: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday criticized the opening of the embassy of Colombia to Israel in the city of Jerusalem.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the condemnation and rejection by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the Colombian government’s move to open its ‘embassy’ in the occupied city of Jerusalem,” a statement read.

It called the move a “blatant violation of international law and legitimate international decisions of relevance,” that constitutes a “direct harm to the legal and historical status” of the city.

In addition, it stressed that such a move would be in conflict with the firm international stand regarding Jerusalem’s legal and historical status.

“The Kingdom reiterates its call on the international community, including the Security Council and all sides concerned, to assume their legal and ethical responsibilities and move quickly to stop the illegal Israeli policies that aim to impose a new reality by force and undermine opportunities to establish just and lasting peace.”

Israel captured the eastern parts of the city from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967 and has occupied them since.

Colombia earlier that day had officially opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, making it one of the few countries around the world that recognize the disputed holy city as the capital of the Middle Eastern country.