RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned repeated Iranian attacks on Bahrain, warning that this was undermining efforts to ease tensions in the region.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning and rejecting, “in the strongest terms,” the repeated Iranian attacks. The ministry said this was considered a breach of international law, while also “undermining efforts for peace and efforts made to maintain the security and stability of the region and its people.”

Riyadh expressed solidarity with Bahrain regarding “all measures it takes for the protection of its security and stability” and stressed the importance of a halt to all unveiled Iranian attacks on states of the region.

Since the US-Israeli war attacks on Iran in February, Tehran has repeatedly targeted countries in the Gulf. Although Iran claims to solely target American military installations, it has repeatedly bombed local civilian and energy infrastructure.