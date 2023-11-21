Saudi Arabia calls on all countries to stop supplying weapons to Israel
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called on all countries to stop supplying weapons to Israel.
He emphasized that we oppose the forcible eviction of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip while speaking to the BRICS conference via video link. Gaza should immediately resume receiving humanitarian help.
Mohammed bin Salman stressed the necessity of creating a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and we call for the start of meaningful discussions to end the Palestinian conflict.
« Pakistan needs a serious inhouse reset: Experts (Previous News)
(Next News) Bilawal vows 100% increase in salaries for govt employees as electioneering in full swing »
Related News
Saudi Arabia calls on all countries to stop supplying weapons to Israel
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called on all countries to stop supplyingRead More
Hamas says Gaza truce deal ‘close’, death toll crosses 13,300
Under the agreement, between 50 and 100 Israeli civilian and foreign hostages would be releasedRead More
Comments are Closed