Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Saudi Arabia calls on all countries to stop supplying weapons to Israel

| November 21, 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called on all countries to stop supplying weapons to Israel.

He emphasized that we oppose the forcible eviction of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip while speaking to the BRICS conference via video link. Gaza should immediately resume receiving humanitarian help.

Mohammed bin Salman stressed the necessity of creating a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and we call for the start of meaningful discussions to end the Palestinian conflict.

