Saudi Arabia among teams wearing cooling vests at World Cup 2026

DNA

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s footballers are set to use high-tech cooling devices with a pre-frozen gel lining to combat high temperatures during the FIFA World Cup.

The Green Falcons kick off their campaign against Uruguay at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to reach 32 C with high humidity.

Adidas developed the Climacool system especially for high-temperature environments, using technology derived from that used by Formula 1 drivers. The cooling vest includes a special gel which is frozen before play and which can lower skin temperature by as much as 13 C.

The Saudi Football Federations said the high-tech sports equipment was used as part the team’s training regime, which also takes place in soaring temperatures during the summer months.

Dr. Nasser Al-Eid, who specializes in diagnosing, treating and preventing injuries related to physical activity, told Arab News the use of cooling equipment was becoming increasingly popular among professional athletes.

“It has three components — a cooling vest, jacket and overshoe. When combined, the vest and jacket can lower core body temperature by as much as 0.5°C and skin temperature by 13°C, keeping players cool as they prepare to take the field,” he said. “The system’s cooling is designed to provide a fast and practical solution to overheating.”

Saudi Arabia is one of 14 national teams using the technology during the World Cup, where extreme heat and humidity — especially in the southern US and Mexico — have forced several teams to rethink their preparation.

The tournament is being staged across the US, Canada and Mexico.

The Saudi national team’s first match was set to kick off at 1 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday morning.