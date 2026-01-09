Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Called on Federal Minister Dr. Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD: JAN 9 /DNA/: His Excellency Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, called on the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, in Islamabad today. During the meeting, both sides held comprehensive discussions on avenues for enhanced mutual and strategic cooperation.

The Federal Minister highlighted Pakistan’s priorities in climate resilience and sustainable development, and emphasized the importance of international partnerships in addressing global environmental challenges. He appreciated Saudi Arabia’s continued support and engagement with Pakistan across multiple sectors.

The Saudi Ambassador reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation. Both sides reiterated the deep-rooted, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and expressed confidence that the longstanding partnership would continue to grow.